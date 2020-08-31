Ferrari F1 settlement still leaves “sour taste” with rivals

Ferrari has actually experienced a challenging start to the 2020 season after suffering a big drop in straight-line speed efficiency compared to in 2015.

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc completed 13th and 14th respectively in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix as Ferrari invested an overall of 5 laps with a vehicle running inside the leading 10.

The drop in efficiency has actually come following Ferrari’s questionable personal engine settlement with the FIA over the winter season amidst concerns from rivals over the legality of its power system in 2015.

Red Bull group principal Christian Horner stated the affair still left some remaining disappointment regardless of seeing Ferrari leave of contention at the front this year.

“The whole thing has left quite a sour taste,” Horner stated.

“Obviously you can draw your own conclusions from Ferrari’s current performance.

“There are races that we should have won last year arguably if they had run with an engine that seems to be quite different to what performance that they had last year.

“It’s obviously very tough for them, but I think their focus has obviously been in the wrong areas in previous years, which is why they’re obviously seem to be struggling a little with whatever was in that agreement.”

