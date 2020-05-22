Ferrari drivers can suffer ‘burnout’ from F1 pressure, says Alex Wurz



















Alex Wurz, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association chairman, speaks to Sky F1 about Sebastian Vettel leaving Ferrari and says strain can get to their drivers

Sebastian Vettel could have suffered “burnout” from his time at a Ferrari crew the place there’s “always friction”, Grand Prix Drivers’ Association chairman Alex Wurz has instructed Sky F1.

Vettel is leaving Ferrari on the finish of 2020, and whereas he has proven flashes of his good finest in crimson, the five-year partnership between F1’s four-time champion and its most profitable crew has to this point resulted in zero titles.

Wurz, who heads up F1’s drivers’ physique the place Vettel is a director, had his say on the game’s massive information throughout his look on Friday’s Sky F1 Vodcast – believing the Ferrari “system” can take its toll on the drivers.

“Sebastian is a friend of mine, but I didn’t see it coming,” mentioned Wurz, who made his title in F1 with Benetton, McLaren and Williams earlier than his function with the GPDA. “He retains these playing cards at all times very near his chest.

“If you take a look at the historical past of Ferrari, you’ve this primary few years and months of massive love and all these radio calls, all of the feelings that come out of it, which makes Ferrari so stunning.

“But at one point, even with Fernando [Alonso, who Vettel replaced in 2015], it seems like the whole system makes you go into burnout. Maybe the love is not there anymore, and that seemed to happen. But Sebastian hasn’t spoken to me about that.”

Wurz joined Ted Kravitz, Paul Di Resta and Simon Lazenby on the Vodcast, and Ted contemplated: “Do you think it’s Ferrari’s passion that is the great thing about them but also hurt them in some ways?”

“There’s more to it than just racing passion,” responded Wurz. “There is basically the nationwide strain up on you and the drivers undergo that.

“Ferrari are actually demanding of the drivers, they actually love you for those who push them ahead but when the success shouldn’t be coming then instantly that begins to backfire and they’ll even be protecting about their heritage, work and high quality.

“There is always friction, and that’s not just for drivers, they have also changed team principals also over the years. And I think that comes with outside influence but also the lifestyle. That mixture seems to be tricky.”

Ferrari received six consecutive F1 titles from 1999 to 2004 however haven’t received a championship in over a decade, regardless of its high-profile gifted drivers.

“We look again on the (Michael) Schumacher, Ross Brawn, Jean Todt period, that group went in there and was so robust, may succeed, and will push that Italian strain, no matter you wish to name it, to the facet.

“Since they left, Ferrari is behind its own expectations.”