Ferrari confirm Carlos Sainz as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement, with Daniel Ricciardo heading to McLaren

Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO mentioned that the signing is “one other step ahead in our long-term plan and can convey an thrilling new dimension to the staff, alongside Lando. This is sweet information for our staff, companions and naturally our followers.

“I also want to pay tribute to Carlos for the excellent job he has been doing for McLaren in helping our performance recovery plan. He is a real team player and we wish him well for his future beyond McLaren.”

Ricciardo endured a tough season for Renault in 2019 after leaving Red Bull. The French staff completed fifth within the constructors’ standings, behind McLaren, in a season after they focused transferring nearer to the highest three groups of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari.