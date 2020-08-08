Ferrari changes engine on both F1 cars after Vettel failure

Vettel was required to park up at the side of the track towards completion of 2nd practice on Friday afternoon as a failure on his engine triggered him to lose all power, with fluid dripping from the bottom of the vehicle.

Ferrari exposed after the failure that it would be changing the power system on Vettel’s vehicle, and sent out the unsuccessful parts back to Maranello for more analysis.

Formal verification of the changes originated from the FIA on Saturday early morning quickly after the start of last practice at Silverstone, with Vettel taking a brand-new engine, turbocharger and MGU-H.

But Ferrari likewise transferred to make the very same changes on colleague Charles Leclerc’s vehicle as a preventative measure following the problems.

“After yesterday’s engine failure on Seb’s car, as a precaution we have changed Charles’ power unit,” a Ferrari spokesperson stated.

“This is also penalty free as we have not exceeded the number of components allowed in the regulations.”

It marks a 2nd use of each aspect for both Vettel and Leclerc this season, with both staying on their very first MGU-K, energy shop and control electronic devices.

The FIA guidelines presently set a limitation of 2 aspects for the season for each part, however this is set to alter as more races are contributed to the calendar beyond the present tally of 13.

Vettel stated he had “no caution’ that his …