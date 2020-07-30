Ferran Torres: Who is the Manchester City target and Valencia winger? | Football News





Ferran Torres is near to a relocate to Manchester City – however what has brought in the club to the 20- year-old?

Manchester City target Ferran Torres has actually been making waves in Spain this season. But what has brought in Pep Guardiola to the skilled 20- year-old?

It’s not every gamer who reaches their 20 th birthday with the highlight of 100 looks currently acquired for among the larger sides in Europe’s leading 5 leagues.

But Torres is no normal gamer. “Unpredictable” is how Jose Gimenez, the academy director of recruitment at Valencia, where the winger has actually flown through the ranks, explained him. “Explosive” was the word Pedro Campos, a football reporter at regional paper Las Provincias, who has actually experienced his increase to prominence first-hand, selected.

Whatever you wish to call him, Torres is an increasing star. Already supposedly tracked by both Manchester clubs, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona, he has actually been a shining light in an otherwise frustrating season at the Mestalla, which it progressively appears he will be switching for the Etihad with Manchester City near to concurring an offer for his signature.

As Pep Guardiola’s side aim to recover the Premier League title took from their grasp by Liverpool this season, what is it that has attracted them to Torres to assist attain it?

A young star at the Mestalla

Despite Valencia dropping from 4th a year ago to ninth in 2019/20, in a season consisting of 3 supervisors and short rumours of a mutiny following Marcelino’s sacking in September, Torres has actually still handled to thrive.

Five helps and 4 objectives has actually shown a strong return in a side where leading scorer Maxi Gomez just handled to web 10 times, and the entire group simply 46 throughout the whole project.

Torres has actually produced 9 ‘huge’ possibilities this season, the 13 th-highest throughout La Liga, while finishing 54 take-ons, the 20 th-most.

“He is a pure winger, and when he attacks, he does it with a lot of strength and also with a lot of quality,” Campos informs Sky Sports

“He is at his best accelerating past players, dribbling through defenders and heading for goal. His greatest weakness is defensive ability, it is difficult for him to return to cover his area, but in attack there are few soccer players in Europe with his explosiveness. Above all, that is what he is about.”

With that in mind, it is of little surprise Valencia have actually been desperate to restrain the highly-rated winger to a brand-new offer, however according to reports in Spain, the agreement on the table has actually been left anonymous for numerous months – and now with the club under pressure economically, a cut-price offer appears on the cards.

Torres very first broke through under previous supervisor Marcelino in 2017 as a 17- year-old, having actually made just 12 looks for the club’s B group given that going up from the academy sides.

That was still enough of an impression to capture the eye, and by the end of the season he signed a brand-new offer – consisting of a EUR100 m release provision to ward off rumoured interest from the likes of RealMadrid “Every kid in the academy dreams of making it to the first team and I’ve got there at a young age,” a beaming Torres informed the press.

“He rose through the different levels very quickly,” Campos states. “Near enough directly from the youth side to the first string.

0: 28 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola states his group requires to win more video games and be more constant if they wish to win the Premier League next season Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola states his group requires to win more video games and be more constant if they wish to win the Premier League next season

“Marcelino wanted to give up on him but finally, he had to give in because it was clear that Torres was the best player in his position.”

From just 8 La Liga begins in 2018/19, Torres’ position in the Valencia side has actually been undeniable this season, and has actually been what has actually captured the eye of numerous prospective suitors. But 2 years on from his large pleasure of signing that very first expert offer, it appears time to carry on.

How will he suit at the Etihad?

Torres is a winger comfy of using either flank, not unlike the gamer Manchester City see him changing, Leroy Sane, who left for Bayern Munich previously this month.

Just as Sane transferred to the Etihad as a gifted 20- year-old who had actually cut his teeth at an excellent level, so too would Torres on the back of his La Liga and even Champions League efficiencies, having actually begun 5 video games in Europe this season, and scored two times.

The resemblances do not end there – with both gamers having lightning rate and the large directness which frightens protectors.

When asked, Guardiola at first recommended City might not need a replacement of any kind to change Sane – who missed out on nearly all of 2019/20 through injury. But plainly, the lure of a possibility identified as one of Spanish football’s brightest potential customers, particularly for a cut-price figure in today’s cash, is seen excessive to skip.

Leroy Sane signed up with City in 2016 as an appealing 20- year-old winger

So is he all set to take on the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling for a beginning area from the off?

“Playing in a team which produces fast, positive football, as City do, Ferran will be an important player,” statesCampos “I believe it is a terrific finalizing forCity On an individual level he is rather focused and will succeed.

“He has a good temperament and because of his football, he will adapt well. He will be able to get a place in the line-up of a Guardiola team.” It’s a viewpoint shared by nationwide Spanish paper AS

In a viewpoint column previously this month, going over why Manchester City and Torres would be an excellent fit, it was composed: “The exits of David Silva and Leroy Sane will vacate an area of ​​the field in which Ferran Torres could undoubtedly contribute with his game, his electricity, his dynamism and his decision-making when the match requires a change of pace.”

Sky Sports insight: Which positions are Manchester City targeting?

Man City are anticipated to be hectic as they aim to gain back supremacy in the Premier League from Liverpool.

The concern around recruitment will remain in defence and, in specific, signing 2 centre-backs following their expensive scarcities last season while a brand-new left-back will likewise be looked for.

Two other really tough obstacles wait for: discovering a follower to Sergio Aguero and the look for a brand-new number 10 to change Premier League legend David Silva.

Summer transfer window – essential dates and times

The summertime transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11 pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades in between the Premier League and EFL then ranges from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and throughout Sky Sports’ digital platforms, consisting of with our committed Transfer Centre blog site.