Fernando Tatis Jr.’s grand slam on a 3-0 count angers Rangers and sparks talk over baseball’s unwritten rules

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam in Monday night’s win over the Texas Rangers (box score). The grand slam was his second home run in the game and the 21-year-old phenom now stands atop Major League Baseball’s star-studded home run leaderboard.

The homer, which came off a 3-0 pitch from Juan Nicasio, angered the Rangers and led to a sequence of events, including Texas manager Chris Woodward citing the “unwritten rules” of baseball in disapproval. “There’s a lot of unwritten rules that are constantly being challenged in today’s game,” Woodward told reporters after the game.

“I didn’t like it, personally. You’re up by seven in the eighth inning; it’s typically not a good time to swing 3-0. It’s kind of the way we were all raised in the game. But, like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis. So just because I don’t like it doesn’t mean it’s not right. I don’t think we liked it as a group.”

Tatis’ eighth-inning homer came with the Padres up 10-3 with the bases loaded, and of course, on a 3-0 count. Prior to giving up the grand slam, Nicasio had walked two batters and gone to a 3-0 count on three straight batters. Tatis was the fourth straight batter to get to three balls.

After the homer, Nicasio was replaced by Ian Gibaut. The first pitch from Gibault was a 93 mph fastball behind Manny Machado. Monday night’s umpires immediately gathered to…