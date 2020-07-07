Fernando Alonso to return to F1 with Renault for 2021 season







Fernando Alonso is placed to return to Formula 1 as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement at Renault for the 2021 season.

It is understood an official announcement confirming the headlines is set for Wednesday.

After two seasons off the grid, the 38-year-old has signed with Renault for a third stint at the Enstone team where that he won his two world titles in 2005-2006.

Alonso, one of many sport’s most successful yet controversial stars of recent history, will partner Esteban Ocon in 2021 with Ricciardo already signed for McLaren.

The Spaniard left McLaren at the end of 2018 after four disappointing and sometimes-troubled seasons and walked from the F1 grid to pursue other racing disciplines, including the Indianapolis 500 and World Endurance Championship.

Alonso is making a third attempt at Indy with McLaren’s new full-time team at the rescheduled Brickyard race in August.

Renault declined to comment when contacted.

More to follow…