Fernando Alonso on ‘world’s craziest race’ after Indy 500 finish







Fernando Alonso stated it was a benefit to just participate in the world’s “craziest race” as he finished the Indy 500 for the very first time, albeit in a lapped 21st location.

The Spaniard’s target of finishing motorsport’s Triple Crown with success at the Brickyard stays unsatisfied however his 3rd go to there a minimum of yielded a very first finish, after retiring in 2017 and after that stopping working to certify in 2015.

Alonso had actually made early development in his McLaren from 26th on the grid however clutch issues stepped in simply after half range in the 200-lap oval race.

Writing on his Instagram Story as he left the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday night, Alonso stated: “This is among the most significant experiences for a motorist. The adrenaline, the risk, the history, speed.

“We wished to be defending the win, however we did not have the speed and I still do not …