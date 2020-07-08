Fernando Alonso: Jenson Button and Martin Brundle on Renault F1 move



















2:09



Martin Brundle, Jenson Button and Paul Di Resta join Rachel Brookes in order to preview the particular Styrian DOCTOR – and offer their particular thoughts on Fernando Alonso’s F1 return

Sky F1’s Jenson Button and Martin Brundle believe Fernando Alonso’s go back to Formula one will be “box-office” and perfect for the sport, following the two-time champion’s 2021 move to Renault was verified.

Alonso, after 2 seasons from F1, is going to be back the coming year with the group that required him in order to his game titles in 2005 and 2006, replacing Daniel Ricciardo.

Button has been one of Alonso’s last team-mates in F1 – joining up him from McLaren through 2015 in order to 2017 – and he admitted he was not surprised that the Spaniard wanted to return, nor that Renault came calling.

“Fernando just loves his racing, it doesn’t really matter what it is, he wants to get behind the wheel of something,” said the 2009 world champion ahead of this weekend’s Styrian GP – live and exclusive on Sky Sports F1.

“I think he’s really excited about the new regulations coming in. Obviously they’ve got delayed a little bit but I think it’s great for the sport having him back.”

Sky F1's Martin Brundle reacts to the news that Fernando Alonso is returning to Formula 1 with Renault next season, calling the two-time champion

Alonso’s two-year contract will take him up to the end of 2022, which is when F1’s big rules refresh takes place and is what Renault hope to take advantage of to get back up the field.

He turns 39 later this month, so will be 41 at the end of his deal.

“I feel pretty good at 40 to be fair!” added Button, who is Alonso’s elder by just over a year. “I still want to be racing something as well.

“As long as your heart’s in it, and you’re working hard enough on your fitness, then definitely [he can star]. It’s great to have him back.”

Alonso has been busy since his last F1 race, but Brundle believes this individual just could not say no to a get back to the sport he left due to frustrations that he could not compete further up the grid.

“We know that Fernando is very motivated,” said Brundle. “Since he stopped F1 he’s won Le Mans twice, the Daytona 24 hours, he had a great chance of winning the Indianapolis 500 and of course he’s doing Indy again this year.

“He’s just a racer and I think he’s missing F1. This opportunity has come up with a works team, a team who he has driven for twice before and was double champion for back in 05 and 06.”

Can Renault compete? And why Alonso is ‘box–office’

Renault finished fifth in the championship last year, and while the team are much happier with their 2020 package – which showed encouraging progress in the season-opening Austrian GP – steady regulations next year mean an immediate leap up the order with Alonso is unlikely.

But Alonso is still targeting podiums ahead of a hopeful ’22 title challenge.

“They’ve got to beat a lot of very good teams, so it’s not easy,” said Brundle.

“It’s always the honeymoon period when you join a team, you want podiums and you want to win a championship [in the future]. We’ve heard it so many times before.

“But we do know that whatever they give Fernando, despite him turning 39 later this month, he will drive the wheels off it. He is a bit of a hot-to-handle character and more of a few teams have found that out, so they’ll know about it if they’re not giving him a competitive car.”

Brundle also admitted there will be those who feel Renault should have opted for a younger driver as Ricciardo’s replacement when he joins McLaren for 2021.

“There are a lot of young drivers in the queue in the Renault young-driver programme,” stated Brundle. “The proteges [may] think, ‘come on, you’ve had your chance, many chances, give us some oxygen now’.

“At the moment F1 is focused on Leclerc and Verstappen and can they beat the reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton, so there will be many of which think it’s time for the youngsters to have these seats.

“But Fernando Alonso is box-office, and he’s important for Formula just one.”

