Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul speaks at length to Craig Slater about their signing of Fernando Alonso for 2021 – and what they truly are expecting

Formula 1 can expect a “new” Fernando Alonso to go back to the activity in 2021, Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has said, with “toxic” episodes from the past left out.

Alonso, the double world champion, is building a comeback aged 39 next year with the team he won his two titles with, after spending two seasons off the F1 grid competing in other motorsport.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Abiteboul declared: “I also feel it’s a new Fernando, who will come to race in a new Formula 1.”

As well to be regarded as probably one of the most talented drivers in F1 history, Alonso has also been considered as among its most political too. And the Spaniard’s last stint in F1 with McLaren usually proved turbulent amid the team’s big struggle for competitiveness with Honda engines in 2015-2017.

But, after time away from the often “toxic” nature of the sport, Abiteboul believes his new signing has changed – and is confident there will be “no politics in our team”.

“I think it’s a different Fernando that we have today,” said the Renault team principal in conversation with Craig Slater.

“The sport may be at times toxic, in particular when you know, like that he knows, that he’s an incredible driver but you have absolutely no opportunity to get even close to a podium. That’s tough, that’s very difficult.

“I’ve got nothing that I would like comment [about] as I wasn’t part of those teams, but he’s been part of teams where there is also difficulty due to the fact these were not at the competitiveness levels they wanted or projecting.

“So I believe honesty, no political games being played or possible. That is a test for the team. I could tell you, you will find absolutely no politics in we. We employ a strong management group. We are on a mission and I’ll make sure myself that it stays like this and we don’t give an opportunity to one to play anybody against the other.

“One team, one mission and two fantastic drivers.”

Since time for F1 as a full works entry in 2016, Renault had been impressively working their way up the Constructors’ Championship – until a year ago, when they dropped back behind McLaren to fifth place.

But improvements over this cold weather – and a big focus at the team for F1’s rules reset of 2022 – appear to have convinced Alonso of Renault’s long-term prospects.

“He’s got a smart and logical approach about the team’s situation and about himself,” said Abiteboul.

“It’s very clear that Fernando features a huge motivation after this break from Formula 1 another to the activity, a sport he loves sufficient reason for a team that he loves before. We’ve got this very strong link between us and probably deserve to possess another go together.

“The sport is full of comebacks and I hope it will be one of the positive comebacks. It has been certainly discussed on a very honest basis, and I know that there is no wrongful expectation about what we can offer next year. But we all believe that 2022 is an exciting project for the sport, for the team and for himself.”

The Renault team principal added: “We need certainly to keep on doing what we’ve been doing recently. He’s been an accurate observer of our progression, but additionally the changes we’ve done more recently and the impact it’s already had on the car we’ve developed this winter.

“So if we do another step like this one for the next winter, and another big step like that one for 2022, I think he will have what he wants and the situation will be nowhere near what it was when he was last at McLaren.”

Renault: Age not just a factor against Alonso

Alonso will be 39 years old in the beginning of next season – and turn 41 during 2022, when Renault are eyeing that big step of progress towards the leading.

Abiteboul admits that he was keen to fully comprehend the Spaniard’s motivation for a get back – and was reassured by his findings.

“It will be interesting. I think the main element to all of this is the motivation and the feeling that you are doing something with your life and your career,” said Abiteboul.

“On one hand you have less pressure because he’s already done a great deal as a driver, but at the same time he’ll not be studied for a fool. That’s why I believe we have no choice but to be extremely honest with him, that’s what he will feel he is due.

“But more than his fitness or his racing skills or his pace, his motivation will be what we have to monitor. The thing that I’ve been watching in priority was the level of his motivation and making sure that that he was finding its way back in Formula 1 sufficient reason for us for the right reason. When those boxes were ticked, I was feeling extremely relaxed about his age.”

