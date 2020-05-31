Ferguson police department building damaged and evacuated

Speaking about Friday’s protests, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio mentioned that whereas some folks turned as much as peacefully protest others went to “incite acts of violence.”

The mayor mentioned the New York City Police Department had skilled “horrible, vile things” and added that “tremendous violence … will not stand.”

De Blasio mentioned some protestors tried “to hurt police officers and they did hurt police officers. They meant to assault police autos and they did, they meant to assault police precincts.”

“We will not accept that,” the mayor mentioned.

However, de Blasio didn’t condone police acts towards peaceable protestors, and mentioned that elected officers on the protests had been pepper sprayed.

“That’s unacceptable and we need to understand exactly why that happened and there needs to be accountability,” he mentioned.

“It’s wrong in every way, but it also sets us back,” he added. “Last evening was a troublesome, advanced scenario.” He is launching an impartial assessment of Friday’s occasions.

The NYPD is obliged to maintain peace, defend everybody and keep away from something that permits additional violence to happen, mentioned de Blasio.

“We’ve seen some videos that do not reflect the philosophy of this city, the values of this city, the values of this administration, do not reflect the values of the NYPD,” he added.