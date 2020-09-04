Ferguson and Kenosha: How two presidents responded to civil unrest

Two cities, two police shootings, two very different presidents. We take a look at how Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump handled civil unrest and racial tensions.

Ferguson, Missouri, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, will both have a place in the history books. Both cities have seen massive protests – at times violent – against police brutality and racism, both sparked by the shootings of young, black men by white members of law enforcement.

These events tested both presidents on issues of race, policing and protests. Here’s how they reacted.

What happened in Ferguson and Kenosha?

Eighteen year old Michael Brown was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer on 9 August, 2014.

The exact details of what happened that day remain disputed. We know Officer Darren Wilson encountered Mr Brown in the street around midday; there may have been a scuffle – and three minutes later Mr Brown was dead in the street from at least seven gunshot wounds. Mr Wilson said he shot in self-defence.

His…