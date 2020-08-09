Ferdinand explains why Thiago would be a ‘dream’ signing for Liverpool

The previous Red Devil thinks the Spaniard is a kind of gamer Jurgen Klopp is missing out on today

Rio Ferdinand has actually stated that Thiago Alcantara would be a “dream” signing for Liverpool after seeing the midfielder star in Bayern Munich’s 4-1 win over Chelsea onSaturday

Despite being related to an off-season move far from Bayern, Thiago began for Hansi Flick’s side versus the Blues and satisfied prior to being withdrawn in the 70 th minute as the Bundesliga champs walked into the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Spaniard is a reported target for the Reds with the 29- year-old excited to play in the PremierLeague

After seeing Thiago star for Bayern versus Chelsea, Ferdinand applauded the midfielder’s intelligence and yielded he might be precisely the kind of gamer Jurgen Klopp requires at Anfield

“He is a conductor, somebody who controls the tempo of the game, he’s got a wing mirror so he can see behind him, can see all angles, play every pass in the game,” Ferdinand informedBT Sport

“Intelligent gamer, he speaks the language which is a fundamental part of it too.

“He’d be a dream to have for someone like Liverpool. He’s the type of player they probably haven’t got.”

Flick was likewise impressed by Thiago’s revealing on Saturday as the Spaniard showed that speculation …