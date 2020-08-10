Ferdinand compares ‘magnificent’ Chelsea new signing Ziyech to Manchester City star Mahrez

The previous Red Devils protector has actually drawn contrast in between the Morocco worldwide and the 29- year-old

Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has actually explained Chelsea new signing Hakim Ziyech as ‘magnificent’ while likewise comparing him with Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Ziyech shone throughout his four-year stay with the Sons of the Gods as they clinched the Eredivisie title, KNVB Cup, Johan Cruyff Shield and completed as runner-up in the 2017 Europa League.

The Reaal Dronten academy graduate scored 38 objectives and supplied 62 helps for Ajax in the middle of other stunning display screens which captured the attention of a number of European clubs.

The forward then opted for Chelsea after it ended up being clear he was leaving the Johan Cruyff Arena attire with the Premier League club parting with EUR40 million to safe and secure his signature.

The winger, who signed a five-year handle the Stamford Bridge attire, just partnered with the Blues in July, after finishing the 2019-20 season with Ajax.

The 27- year-old Morocco worldwide is understood for his dribbling abilities and strategy which he utilizes to separate defences.

Ferdinand feels the design of play of Ziyech is comparable to Algeria worldwide Mahrez and thinks the forward will be a hit in the Premier League.

“We viewed Ziyech last season for Ajax, he was …