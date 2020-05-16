Fencing company shifts to making shields

When work halted for a fencing company in Lackawanna County, the proprietor shifted gears to present one thing that is turn into a necessity nowadays.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Clear plastic shields like those at DePietro’s Pharmacy in Dunmore have gotten the brand new regular for patrons who go to any important companies.

Nick Davitt and Stephen Malinchak noticed how some companies have been making their very own shields and had an thought for a brand new enterprise.

“We talked it over and, you know, tried to figure out a better way to do what we were currently seeing be done. For a more professional look, cleaner look, and a safer product,” Malinchak mentioned.

The pair work within the fencing enterprise usually, however in the course of the pandemic, enterprise has been gradual, so that they created Valley Custom Shields.

“I would have never thought in a million years that we would have a sister business turn into something like this. We’re providing solutions for businesses that are in need right now,” Davitt mentioned.

Business is not gradual anymore. Valley Custom Shields have been placing up obstacles at Business counters throughout Lackawanna County.

The shields are manufactured from plexiglass and wooden, and they are often eliminated, however the proprietor of DePietro’s Pharmacy says those there will likely be up for the foreseeable future and should turn into a long-term resolution.