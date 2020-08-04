Femicide still rising in Turkey as at least 36 women killed in July – Panorama

At least 36 women were killed by men in Turkey in July, Ahval said, citing a report released on Saturday by the campaign group We Will Stop Femicide.

There were also 11 deaths of women that were deemed suspicious in July, the group said on Twitter.

According to the group’s figures, the number of femicides in Turkey rose compared to last month and year-on-year. In June, 27 women were confirmed killed by men in Turkey. In July 2019, 31 women were confirmed murdered by men in Turkey.

The report found that 11 of the women murdered in July 2020 were killed by their husbands, five – by male partners, five – by men they knew, four – by ex-husbands, two – by former partners, two – by their fathers, two – by their sons and two – by other relatives.

It was unknown who killed three of the 36 confirmed murdered women.

Five of the women were killed because of financial reasons, while thirteen others were murdered because they wanted to divorce or separate, rejected men or because they wanted to decide about their own lives, ANF said.