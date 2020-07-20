Fembot Factory



If emulated minds are just software, then there’s no reason why Will wouldn’t mind having his consciousness take a ride in the body of a playbot…

William Eske, billionaire inventor and the handsome genius behind the revolutionary company Fembotron, has managed to create revolutionary playbots that not only look and feel like real, live women but are so well-simulated that they act like them in every conceivable way. The world rewarded the man richly for his inventions.

Now, he only has one problem: His wife Claire knows the dark, dirty secret of William’s business, and she’s not okay with it.

The simulated minds of Will’s inventions work so well because they’re the actual, downloaded reflections of real women’s minds, and these emulated mental simulations are required to do the backbreaking bedroom work expected of all bedroom playbots. Will doesn’t see the problem – after all, they’re just software. So, Claire decides to take matters into her own hands and teach Will a very important lesson by downloading a copy of his mind while he’s asleep.

Soon, Will is waking up in an unfamiliar lab in the body of a lovely playbot who goes by the name of Jasmine, and Claire watches happily as he gets his very own taste of what he puts all of these other women through in the black market of playbot entertainment. He’d better behave and do as he’s told if he ever wants to escape from his clever, new prison.