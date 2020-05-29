Female zookeeper is attacked by a LION and suffers serious wounds to her neck and head 

Paramedics have described a ‘harrowing’ rescue operation after a feminine zookeepr was mauled by two lions in an ‘extraordinarily vicious’ assault.

The 35-year-old was discovered unconscious within the lion’s enclosure at round 10.20am at Shoalhaven Zoo, in North Nowra, NSW.

She suffered ‘extreme accidents’ to her head and neck and is in a important however steady situation.

Speaking to media after the assault Inspector Faye Stockmen, Duty Operations Manager of NSW Ambulance, mentioned the rescue operation was ‘extremely harmful’.

‘It was completely harrowing. It is an extremely harmful conditions, each for the affected person and the paramedics,’ she mentioned.

A feminine zookeeper was attacked by two lions whereas cleansing its enclosure at a zoo in NSW (inventory picture of a lion at Shoalhaven Zoo)

‘Being the primary to stroll into the enclosure was some of the horrifying experiences – we actually had to stroll into a lion’s den.

‘The assault was extraordinarily vicious and paramedics discovered the lady with extreme accidents.

‘We are skilled to take care of excessive or uncommon conditions, nonetheless, we do have help companies accessible to us.’

Four ambulance crews and a rescue helicopter arrived on the scene and handled the lady earlier than she was airlifted to St George hospital.

NSW Ambulance mentioned the keeper suffered ‘a variety of lacerations and bites’.

Superintendent Greg Moore mentioned emergency crews have been referred to as to the scene at about 10.30am on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Moore mentioned police have been starting to examine how the incident unfolded, South Coast Register reported.

‘Early indications are that a feminine zoo keeper was tending to some cleansing duties within the enclosure and was set on by two lions in that enclosure,’ he instructed reporters.

‘I take this chance to commend the 2 zoo employees who reacted to the incident and have been in a position to safe the lions and help their colleague.

‘I’m suggested that the 2 colleagues, as soon as they secured the lions, assisted the sufferer and emergency companies have been in a position to present therapy at that time.’

Police have additionally been referred to as to the zoo and have been instructed the lady was cleansing the enclosure on the time

Daily Mail Australia contacted Shoalhaven Zoo who mentioned they don’t seem to be commenting on the incident presently.

The zoo, about two hours and 20 minutes south of Sydney, is residence to 4 large cats.

Visitors pays $80 per individual for the ‘Lion Feeding Encounter’.

‘Come face to face with our Roarsome Foursome and get to feed the ‘King of the Savannah’,’ the web site reads.

‘Have the expertise of a life time getting shut to our Big Cats. Feel their energy and majesty as you get to feed them with the assistance of one among our keepers.’

The family-owned zoo has been closed to the general public because the begin of the coronavirus pandemic

A submit on the zoo’s Facebook web page mentioned the household have been persevering with to stay on website whereas they cared for the animals.

‘While we’re closed to the general public we as a household will proceed to stay onsite and have key employees coming in to assist us guarantee the security and wellbeing, cleansing and feeding of all our animals,’ the submit reads.

‘We worth our employees and it has been coronary heart wrenching to stand down some employees. Stay secure everybody!

‘Thank you for all of your help and we glance ahead to seeing you all again on the zoo quickly.’

The Facebook web page obtained feedback of help the mauling was reported on Friday.

‘My hopes and ideas are with the girl, her household and employees at Shoalhaven zoo right now,’ one individual wrote.

‘Hoping your keeper is okay and the lion does alright too,’ one other wrote.

Another animal handler was attacked on the zoo in 2014 throughout a crocodile feeding present

The newest assault comes after one other zookeeper was mauled by a crocodile in 2014.

Trent Burton, aged in his 30s on the time, was grabbed by a 3.7m crocodile, generally known as John, and dragged him into the water.

Onlookers have been terrified to witness Mr Burton being attacked by the crocodile.

‘I’ve seen them within the wild, mendacity on river banks, and have seen them at Steve Irwin’s zoo, however by no means like this,’ witness Marlene Orr instructed The Sydney Morning Herald on the time.

‘It was too scary.’

Mr Burton was in a position to break freed from the crocodile’s grasp and escape the water.

He was handled for non-life threatening accidents to each of his palms and was taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital for therapy.