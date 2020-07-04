Female zookeeper, 55, is killed by Siberian tiger at Swiss zoo

A keeper at a zoo in Switzerland’s biggest city has been killed by among the park’s Siberian tigers on Saturday.

Horrified visitors raised the alarm after seeing the tiger attack the female keeper.

Zoo Zurich said an internal alarm was sounded at 1.20pm (11.20 GMT) that the 55-year-old keeper had been attacked in the tiger enclosure, prompting workers to rush to her aid.

The other keepers could lure the Siberian tiger – an Amur tigress named Irina – far from their colleague and out from the enclosure.

First responders tried to bring back the woman but she died at the scene.

Horrified visitors raised the alarm after seeing the tiger attack the feminine keeper at 1.20pm local time on Saturday, but first responders were not able to save the zookeeper

It is currently not yet determined why the events unfolded at the zoo, where police officers were seen in the aftermath. The enclosure was cordoned off.

The Zurich zoo hosts two adult Amur tigers – a four-and-a-half-year-old male called Sayan and five-year-old Irina.

The zoo said an investigation has been launched into the ‘tragic incident’, including why the keeper was in the enclosure at the same time since the tiger.

The investigation will reportedly include the Zurich public prosecutor’s office, the Zurich city police, the Zurich Forensic Institute and the Institute for Forensic Medicine.

The zoo cordoned off the enclosure on Saturday, pictured above, following the attack. An investigation has been launched into why the zookeeper was in the enclosure with the tiger

The Siberian tiger was born in 2015 at a zoo in the Danish city of Odense and used in Zurich last year, according to Zoo Zurich director Severin Dressen, pictured right. The tiger behaved normally, he said

‘Sadly all help came too late. The woman died at the scene,’ Zurich police spokeswoman Judith Hoedl said.

The Siberian tiger was born in 2015 at a zoo in the Danish city of Odense and used in Zurich last year, according to Zoo Zurich director Severin Dressen. The tiger behaved normally, he said.

‘Our full sympathy is with the family relations of the victim,’ Dressen said, adding that the keeper had been a long-term person in the zoo staff.

The Zurich zoo hosts two adult Amur tigers – a four-and-a-half-year-old male called Sayan and five-year-old Irina – who is thought to have attacked the zookeeper. Above, Director Severin Dressen (L) speaks at the media conference on the accident

Visitors and colleagues who witnessed the attack were receiving psychological counseling, he said.

The zoo, which only recently reopened carrying out a coronavirus-related shutdown, will remain closed on Sunday.

It’s not the very first time an attack has been reported at Zoo Zurich. In December 2019, a crocodile grabbed a zookeepers arm arm during a routine enclosure cleaning.

The keeper had to undergo surgery for the resulting injury, and the crocodile was shot.