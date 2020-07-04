Female scuba diver in critical condition after being pulled from the water in Sydney’s east 

A female scuba diver is in a critical condition after being pulled from the water in Sydney’s east on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Gordons Bay near Clovelly Road at about 9:40am following reports a diver was in distress and required assistance.

The 53-year-old woman was pulled from the water by other divers who performed CPR before paramedics arrived on scene.

She was taken fully to the Prince of Wales Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Eastern Beaches Police Area Command said they’ve attended the scene and so are now making inquiries.

More ahead.