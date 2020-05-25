Female prison officer Melissa Goodwin, 25, arrested over relationship behind bars

Melissa Goodwin (imagined with her guy Caleb Valeri), 25, is anticipated to be billed by cops over her relationship a prisoner

A female prison officer has actually been arrested after apparently having a love with a prisoner while he was behind bars.

Melissa Goodwin, 25, is anticipated to be billed with a variety of offenses over her relationship with a previous detainee.

Goodwin was last month stood down from her duty at Sydney’s Metropolitan Remand as well as Reception Centre after claims of her relationship were exposed.

Ms Goodwin was arrested on Monday as well as required to Campbelltown Police Station for doubting.

Police state they anticipate to lay costs versus her on Monday mid-day.

Earlier this year Ms Goodwin postured gladly along with 2 other prison policemans on the front cover of the March-April version of the Corrective Services NSW publication.

Goodwin was last month stood down from her duty at the Metropolitan Remand as well as Reception Centre in Sydney after claims of arelationship It came weeks after she showed up on the front cover the Corrective Services NSW publication (imagined)

She is recognized to have actually lately been dating up as well as coming rap artist Caleb Valeri, that himself has actually formerly hung out behind bars.

Valeri – that passes the rap name Hoodrich Hefs – has actually on a regular basis published pictures to Instagram of himself behind bars.

He has actually likewise shared images of himself with Ms Goodwin, however it is not recommended these photos are proof of a relationship before his launch from prison.

More ahead