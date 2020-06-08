Female Cop Of Color Torches Los Angeles Councilwoman To Her Face

A powerful video is certainly going viral this week showing the moment women police officer of color confronted Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez to her face over the proposed budget cuts looming for the city’s police officers in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Sgt. Jeretta Sanchez, vice president of the L.A. police union, made her disdain for Black Lives Matter called she confronted Rodriguez, saying that she and city officials had “bowed down” to the business.

“You bowed down to Black Lives Matter. These police officers that are out here protecting this city … protecting it from being on fire. If it wasn’t for them, this city would be burned down right now. I promise you this union will go to our grave fighting,” Sanchez told Rodriguez on Friday as her fellow officers applauded her. “We’re not letting this happen to these officers. It’s not right.”

Not stopping there, Sanchez torched Rodriguez over the concept of giving “$250 million to Black Lives Matter” after officials had placed civilian employees “on furlough because you didn’t have money” and “now you’re finding the money to give?” The officer also highlighted the fact that members of Black Lives Matter threw rocks and bottles at LAPD officers all through riots, “cracking their skulls,” yet city officials continue to be listening to BLM members — “a hundred of them” — instead of the much larger number of “law-abiding citizens” who only want “these officers to protect them.”

“And this is what they do every day,” Sanchez concluded, discussing her fellow cops. “And now you’re cutting from their families, when they put everything on the line? We’re gonna fight.”

As Sanchez walked away, one of her fellow officers said, “We’ll take care of it at the ballot box.”

Video posted of LAPD officers outraged over proposed cuts following protests addressing LA City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez. “Now you’re cutting from their families and they put everything on the line? We are going to fight… At the ballot box.” @CBSLA @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/9YXcMCd3Hd — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) June 5, 2020

This came after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced plans to produce $250 million in budget cuts and provide that money to black communities as well as other communities of color, with $150 million of that coming directly from the budget of the LAPD.

“We must lead,” Garcetti said, in accordance with KCBS-TV. “I got calls from mayors around the country, some of them saying, ‘I’m so excited,’ the other ones saying, ‘What the hell did you do? Now I [have to] shift money.’ That’s precisely the point. It starts someplace, and we say we intend to be who we want to be, or we’re going to remain the killers that we are.”

Americans every-where are still horrified that Floyd died in police custody, but defunding police officers round the nation just isn’t the answer to writing this wrong. The vast majority of cops are good individuals who put their lives exactly in danger every day to safeguard the rest of us, and so they deserve our respect and admiration.

This piece was compiled by PoliZette Staff on June 8, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Shannon Sharpe demands Drew Brees retire after that he criticizes national anthem kneelers: ‘I will never respect the man’

LeBron James blasts Fox News’ Laura Ingraham for defending Drew Brees after he criticized national anthem kneelers

Snoop Dogg to vote for very first time ever in next election: ‘I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year’