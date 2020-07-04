Female Air Force Lt. Col. suggests murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen DESERVED to be sexually harassed

A female Air Force Lt. Col. has been slammed for suggesting murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen deserved to be sexually harassed because it’s ‘the price of admission’ for ladies in the army and ‘if you’re gonna cry just like a snowflake about this, you’re gonna pay the price’.

Air Force Lt. Col. Betsy Schoeller made the shocking comments on a Facebook thread where someone else had shared an article in regards to the missing soldier being bludgeoned to death shortly after telling family and friends she was being sexually harassed with a superior.

Schoeller, who’s now a senior lecturer at University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, hit out at other social networking users who expressed sympathy for Guillen.

‘You guys are kidding, right? Sexual harassment could be the price of admission for women to the good ole boy club,’ the military veteran wrote.

‘If you’re gonna cry like a snowflake about it, you’re gonna pay the price.’

A female Air Force Lt. Col. has been slammed for suggesting murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen deserved to be sexually harassed because it’s ‘the price of admission’ for women in the army and ‘if you’re gonna cry like a snowflake about it, you’re gonna pay the price’

Air Force Lt. Col. Betsy Schoeller (pictured) made the shocking comments on a Facebook thread where another person had shared a write-up about the missing soldier being bludgeoned to death right after telling relatives and buddies she had been sexually harassed by a superior

Schoeller’s comments came just hours after the attorney for Guillen’s devastated family released information that the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier had been bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked.

Her post, that has since been deleted, sparked outrage from other social networking users and a Change.org petition is demanding she be fired from her position at the University of Wisconsin.

‘Incredible – I cannot believe what I’m reading. Where does she log off saying something such as that?! This woman was bludgeoned, hacked up and buried in a shallow grave!’ wrote one outraged social networking user.

Others blasted her to be part of the problem with entrenched sexual harassment of ladies in the military.

‘This is like the complete “girls can’t wear revealing clothing because men can’t control their urges” on a whole other level,’ another person wrote on Facebook.

Vanessa Guillen went missing from the beds base in April shortly after telling family and friends that she had been sexually harassed by a superior. Her remains were found this week

‘Gahhhh so many swear words are flying around my head.’

A fellow veteran agreed that Schoeller’s response encourages harassment occurring.

‘I spent literally half my career handling sexual assault/harassment charges for sailors,’ they said.

‘Leaders like her not merely encourage harassment, they protect predators. This is not a mentality she left with her uniform. She brought it with her.’

Several people pointed out her high rank, saying she had a responsibility to tackle problems of harassment within the Air Force.

In one image from 2012, the lieutenant colonel is pictured meeting Michelle Obama during a visit from the then-First Lady to meet with members of the family of the victims of a Sikh temple shooting.

Schoeller’s (pictured on left) post, that has since been deleted, sparked outrage from other social networking users and a Change.org petition is demanding she be fired from her position at the University of Wisconsin

Schoeller is pictured meeting Michelle Obama throughout a 2012 visit from the then-First Lady to speak to family members of the victims of a Sikh temple shooting

Guillen was last seen alive at the Fort Hood Army Base in Killeen, Texas, on April 22 after telling her family she had been harassed with a sergeant.

Her partial remains were finally found Tuesday nearby the Leon River in Bell County – more than 8 weeks after her disappearance.

An FBI criminal complaint released Thursday identified 20-year-old US Army Specialist Aaron Robinson murdered her by striking her in the top with a hammer on Fort Hood on April 22.

Robinson committed suicide Wednesday, just hours after Guillen’s body was discovered.

He fled Fort Hood Tuesday night before that he could be arrested by Army criminal investigators and shot himself when officials caught up with him several miles from the base early Wednesday morning.

As authorities tried to confront him, that he killed himself.

‘As officers attempted to get in touch with the suspect, the suspect displayed a weapon and discharged it toward himself. The suspect succumbed from the self-inflicted gunshot wound,’ the Killeen Police Department said.

Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s family has said they believe their loved one, pictured, is dead and that the serviceman who killed her could be the same person that turned a gun on himself when police tried to get in touch with him early Wednesday morning

Vanessa Guillen, pictured, was last seen at the Fort Hood Army Base in Killeen, Texas, on April 22 wearing a black t-shirt, light purple leggings and black Nike sneakers

The first image of the website where evidence was found was released on Wednesday. Remains were found nearby on Tuesday and Wednesday but have not been confirmed as Guillen

Cecily Aguilar, 22, the estranged wife of a Fort Hood soldier, has been arrested and charged with helping Robinson dismember and dump Guillen’s human anatomy.

She has been charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and could face 20 years in jail and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

According to the FBI complaint, Robinson told Aguilar he killed Guillen and moved her body off to a remote site in Bell County.

Robinson and Aguilar then disposed of her body.

The complaint alleges that it was a while later that Aguilar recognized the missing soldier because the female she had helped bury.

CID Senior Special Agent Damon Phelps said in a press conference Thursday that investigators were considering Robinson’s experience of Guillen.

Robinson was stationed in the building adjacent to Guillen on the Texas base but any relationship or interactions between the two cannot be confirmed due to the ongoing investigation, Phelps said.

Further information about the role Robinson played in the Houston native’s disappearance was also not unmasked.

Authorities say Spc. Aaron David Robinson (right) fled Fort Hood on Tuesday night before he could be arrested by Army criminal investigators. Cecily Aguilar, 22, (left) the estranged wife of a Fort Hood soldier, has been arrested and charged with helping Robinson dismember and dispose of Guillen’s body

The search had continued of this type along the Leon River about 20 miles from the Fort Hood base following the first evidence connected with Guillen’s disappearance was found last week

Police release details about suspects connected to Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance While the details continue to be being pieced together by police surrounding Vanessa Guillen’s case, authorities have released the following information: July 2: Suspect is defined as solider Aaron Robinson Combat engineer Aaron Robinson is termed as the suspect who fatally shot himself as police approached him about Guillen’s disappearance July 1: Fort Hood soldier kills himself Early Wednesday morning, a soldier believed to be connected to the disappearance of Guillen died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound. Killeen police said they attempted to make contact with the soldier around 1.29am but the man shot himself before that he could be arrested. July 1: Guillen family hold press conference Guillen’s two sisters and their father held a press conference demanding justice because of their loved one who they believe is dead. The family said they genuinely believe that remains entirely on Tuesday are those of Guillen. During an emotional plea, the sisters called for a congressional investigation into Guillen’s case. They also revealed that the suspect who shot himself early Wednesday morning is believed to be the same man who sexually harassed Guillen before she vanished in April. July 1: Civilian is arrested Authorities also announced the arrest of a female who is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier. Police did not say what the character of the partnership was involving the suspect who killed himself and the lady.

The lawyer for Guillen’s family Natalie Khawam said she had planned to file a sexual harassment complaint against Robinson your day after she was killed.

Army officials said they had encounter no proof of Guillen being sexually harassed after opening a separate investigation into the claims last week but encouraged a person with information on the allegation, or on her disappearance, to come forward.

Khawam said Guillen was working in the armory with Robinson when she told him she was going to report him.

She said the man then grabbed a hammer and began ‘bludgeoning her head over and over’.

She said she was told by officials he cleaned up the area where Guillen was killed, placed her human anatomy in a container and wheeled her out to his car.

Later that afternoon, Khawam said, Robinson drove to grab Aguilar and so they took Guillen’s body to a nearby river.

There, Khawam said, the pair tried to burn off Guillen’s human anatomy, but later dismembered it with a machete. Then, they put cement on the body and buried the remains.

She added that the remains were so defectively damaged that medical officials were not able to use her face or skull for bone recognition or for dental record confirmations.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI Thursday, the remains haven’t been formally identified as Guillen’s.

Aguilar of Killeen, was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Khawam has claimed Aguilar was Robinson’s girlfriend.

Guillen was last seen at the Fort Hood Army Base in Killeen, Texas, on April 22 wearing a black t-shirt, light purple leggings and black Nike sneakers.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later present in the armory room where she was working early in the day.

Volunteer group Texas EquuSearch discovered the remains in an undisclosed area in Coryell County, not past an acceptable limit from the website where the remains of missing soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales were found on June 19.

Morales, who was simply also known as Gregory Wedel, was last seen on August 19, 2019 driving his personal vehicle outside of Fort Hood.

He was to be discharged within days after his disappearance, the Army said.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for details about his death. Morales disappeared about eight months before Guillen vanished from the beds base and they are perhaps not thought to be linked.