FEMA memo reveals 56 Florida hospitals now have NO vacant ICU beds

More than 50 Florida hospitals have no vacant ICU beds as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state.

The shocking figure was unveiled in an internal FEMA memo, obtained by ABC News on Thursday.

The memo reveals that the ICU departments in 56 hospitals are now at capacity, with another 35 a lot more than 90 percent full.

Overnight the state reported another 9,989 COVID-19 infections, taking the total number to more than 232,000 since the pandemic began.

The are 17,167 Floridians in hospital being treated for the highly contagious virus, the state’s Department of Health unveiled on Thursday afternoon.

In Miami-Dade County – the state’s coronavirus epicenter – you will find currently no free ICU beds at any of the hospitals.

The situation is specially alarming, because the county is continuing to report greater than average positivity rates on its returning COVID-19 tests.

Miami-Dade’s positivity rate is 26.2 % – somewhat higher than the state’s average of 18.3 %.

In comparison, New York City’s positivity rate on Wednesday had fallen to just 2 percent.

As case counts continue steadily to rise in Florida and critical care beds become increasingly scarce, Governor Ron DeSanits is forging ahead along with his goal of having schools to reopen as quickly as possible.

‘We spent months saying that there have been certain items that were crucial, and that included take out restaurants, it included Walmart, it included Home Depot,’ he stated during a press conference in Jacksonville Thursday.

‘But if all that is crucial, than educating our kids is totally essential. … If you can do these exact things, we definitely can do the schools.’

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to worsen in 40 states across America.

On Thursday, for the second consecutive day, the united states set a record-high number of coronavirus cases with more than 62,000 new infections reported in one day.

This breaks the previous record set on Tuesday of 60,021 and brings the total number of instances to 3.05 million.

More than 132,000 Americans have died since the pandemic began sweeping the nation in March, with 820 of the deaths recorded yesterday.

Deaths around the world have been trending downwards even as how many infections surge to levels not seen throughout the pandemic.

California, once a model state for its a reaction to the virus, has seen cases soar, and set a record-high number on Wednesday with 11,694 – although Gov Gavin Newsom says most are backlogs of previously unreported cases.

Texas also set two records of its own. The highest quantity of fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, at around 112, and 15 percent of tests returned positive, the absolute most ever since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health reported 3,520 new cases and, although not an archive high-number, hawaii currently has more positive tests than any other at more than 25 percent.