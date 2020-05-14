FEMA cancels $55 million contract for n95 masks

The firm, Panthera Worldwide LLC, was awarded the contract on April 1 — to be fulfilled by May 1 — however it requested an extension for May 11. A FEMA official instructed CNN that FEMA reviewed the corporate, which isn’t a producer, and believed it will have the ability to fulfill the contract. But when Panthera requested one other supply extension of 96 hours on May 11, FEMA denied the extension and canceled the contract. No cash was paid for the contract, in response to the official.
Panthera didn’t instantly return a request for remark.
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, known as the loss “another example of a systemic problem affecting contracting at FEMA.”
“As demonstrated during the 2017 hurricane season, FEMA unfortunately has a history of awarding contracts for critical goods and services to companies that ultimately can’t deliver what they promise,” the Mississippi Democrat mentioned within the assertion.
“In this case, FEMA awarded a $55 million contract to a company for 10 million masks that it did not deliver by the initial May 1 deadline or extended deadline of May 11. This was predictable as the company has no prior experience obtaining medical supplies or equipment. FEMA must do better vetting companies during this pandemic. The health and safety of our first responders depends on obtaining a sufficient quantity of these essential N95 masks and other personal protective equipment.”
Lizzie Litzow, the FEMA press secretary, responded to Thompson’s assertion, calling it “completely misleading.”
“That is a completely misleading statement about the detailed contracting work FEMA does during times of disasters,” she mentioned. “In fact, FEMA awarded more than $3.9 billion dollars in contracts supporting response and recovery efforts for the 2017 hurricane season, with the agency canceling just three contracts. Those three companies did not meet their contract requirements when they were unable to meet the required delivery dates.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there’s been a world scarcity of provides — together with N95 masks, gloves, surgical masks and disposable robes — that may shield front-line and important staff from the virus.