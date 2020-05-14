FEMA cancels $55 million contract for n95 masks

The firm, Panthera Worldwide LLC, was awarded the contract on April 1 — to be fulfilled by May 1 — however it requested an extension for May 11. A FEMA official instructed CNN that FEMA reviewed the corporate, which isn’t a producer, and believed it will have the ability to fulfill the contract. But when Panthera requested one other supply extension of 96 hours on May 11, FEMA denied the extension and canceled the contract. No cash was paid for the contract, in response to the official.

Panthera didn’t instantly return a request for remark.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, known as the loss “another example of a systemic problem affecting contracting at FEMA.”

“As demonstrated during the 2017 hurricane season, FEMA unfortunately has a history of awarding contracts for critical goods and services to companies that ultimately can’t deliver what they promise,” the Mississippi Democrat mentioned within the assertion.