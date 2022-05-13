Home Armenia Fellow servicemen arrested in criminal case over conscript’s death | Morning: Armenia Fellow servicemen arrested in criminal case over conscript’s death | Morning: By Thomas Delong - May 13, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Fellow servicemen arrested in criminal case over conscript’s death | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia It is planned to define 3 types of penitentiaries. government approves new penitentiary code Morning Armenia Up to 300 GB with Ucom “Walking Wi-Fi” ․ very good news for uGo և uBox subscribers | Morning: Armenia Samvel Karapetyan, Oganovsky, has been released Morning: Recent Posts “Western countries create toxic Russian-phobic atmosphere in OSCE” ․ Zakharova “Have you seen at least one leader who will speak from the NA tribune... “Several people posted the flag in the morning, painted it, and then removed it.”... Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Are Expecting Their Second Child Effective cooperation between the private and public sectors is key to having a quality... Most Popular In Martuni, the bride stole 10 million drams from her father-in-law’s bedroom and gave... On May 12, a resident of Vaghashen village reported to the Martuni police department that in 2021 Between October 2 and April 24... The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Tajikistan discussed issues related to cooperation between the... On May 13, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Dushanbe on a working visit, met... The Konrad Adenauer Foundation is ready to implement new projects in Armenia Today, Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matyosyan received the newly appointed head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation's "Political Dialogue in the South Caucasus" regional program,... The swearing-in ceremony of the RA Deputy Prime Minister and several ministers took place The swearing-in ceremony of Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matosyan, Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan, Minister of Environment Hakob Simidyan, Minister of High-Tech Industry... The government has approved a public administration reform strategy The government has approved the Public Administration Reform Strategy, the 2022-2024 Roadmap և Outcome Framework, the list of persons providing oversight and coordination of...