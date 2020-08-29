Felix Annan: Disappointed Asante Kotoko captain wants showdown talks with coach Konadu

The goalkeeper tosses more light on his transfer to second-choice in the team

Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan exposes he has actually not gotten a description from coach Maxwell Konadu concerning his demotion to the bench.

The Ghana global has actually been singing about losing his beginning area to Kwame Baah last season, calling out the club over their absence of assistance after he required time off to get married with his sweetheart.

He lost his area after Matchweek Four of the Ghana Premier League last season and has actually given that stopped working to recover his position.

“I don’t have any problem with him [Konadu], no issue at all, he has also not told me he has a problem with me,” Annan informed Tropical Radio

” I will enjoy if he informs me in the face that he has an issue with me, however he hasn’t done that as we speak. So whatever it is [for which he keeps overlooking me], he will be the very best individual to provide responses to.

“People who do their analysis of the scenario do it as they see it so he will be the very best individual to consider that description.

“He is the coach so anything he need to be strong adequate to provide descriptions when he is asked.

” I kept asking myself that why is it that after each video game, there is a discussion about me, why is it so?

“That indicates there is an issue. If there is no issue, there will not be a.