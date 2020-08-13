Felipe Massa in shock split with Venturi Formula E team

Massa completed 16 th in the race that was won by Mercedes motorist Stoffel Vandoorne, with Venturi launching a declaration on the previous Sauber, Ferrari and Williams F1 motorist’s exit prior to the podium treatment got underway at Tempelhof airport.

The 39- year-old leaves the team a year prior to his three-year offer was set to end, completing 22 nd in the 2019-20 standings after coming 15 th in his novice project in 2018-19

His finest FE surface was the 3rd location he took at the 2019 Monaco E-Prix

“Leaving a team is never an easy decision to make,” statedMassa “We have actually made some great memories together and it’s offered me the chance to find out something entirely various from what I’m utilized to, so firstly I wish to thank [Venturi president] Gildo [Pastor] and [team principal] Susie [Wolff] for their faith in me.

“It’s been an honour to be part of the only motorsport team from the Principality, and representing them on the podium at the Monaco E-Prix was a guaranteed emphasize for me.The past 2 seasons have actually been a huge knowing curve for all of us and regrettably, for different factors, we have not rather attained what we hoped.

“Despite that, it’s been a great deal of enjoyable and I want the team absolutely nothing however the best of luck for the future. I anticipate revealing my future …