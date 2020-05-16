Félicien Kabuga: Rwanda genocide suspect arrested in Paris

A Rwandan genocide suspect, who had evaded seize for greater than 25 years, has been arrested close to Paris, French authorities say.

Felicien Kabuga, who’s accused of funding militias that massacred about 800,000 folks, was arrested on Saturday morning, based on the France’s justice ministry.

The 84-year-old is Rwanda’s most needed man and had a $5m (£4.1m) US bounty on his head.

The French ministry mentioned he had been dwelling underneath a false id in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, a commune simply north of Paris.





“Since 1994, Felicien Kabuga, known to have been the financier of Rwanda genocide, had with impunity stayed in Germany, Belgium, Congo-Kinshasa, Kenya, or Switzerland,” an announcement from the ministry mentioned.

It added that the arrest has paved the way in which for bringing the fugitive in entrance of the Paris Appeal Court and later to the worldwide court docket in The Hague.

He has been indicted on genocide costs by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Two different Rwandan genocide suspects, Augustin Bizimana and Protais Mpiranya, are nonetheless being pursued by worldwide authorities.

More follows…