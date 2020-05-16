Félicien Kabuga: Rwanda genocide suspect arrested in France

Image copyright

Félicien Kabuga, one of the needed suspects in the Rwandan genocide, has been arrested close to Paris, the French justice ministry has introduced.

Mr Kabuga was detained by gendarmes in Asnières-Sur-Seine, the place he had been residing beneath a false id.

The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda has charged the 84-year-old with genocide and crimes in opposition to humanity.

He is alleged to have been the primary financier of the ethnic Hutu extremists who slaughtered 800,000 individuals in 1994.

They had been concentrating on members of the minority Tutsi neighborhood, in addition to their political opponents.

The United States had offered a reward of $5m (£4.1m) for info resulting in Mr Kabuga’s arrest.