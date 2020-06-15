Feliciano Lopez: Tennis players face prize money reductions in ATP, WTA | Tennis News





Feliciano Lopez and Andy Murray won the Queen’s Club doubles title a year ago

Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez says tennis players will face significant reductions in prize money once the ATP and WTA Tours resume.

No professional tournaments have already been held since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the shutdown currently set to keep until August.

Wimbledon has been cancelled altogether, the French Open has been moved to September while a choice over perhaps the US Open can just do it in late August is expected a few weeks.

Lopez says prize money will be paid off as sponsors try to navigate the economic fallout of the virus

“We have to understand that tennis is not going to be the same, at least for one, two, three years. I don’t know how long,” Lopez, who needs to have been getting ready to defend his Queen’s Club title a few weeks, said on Sunday.

The world No 56 – who also won the doubles title along side Andy Murray last year – is tournament director of the Madrid Open, and says that even when things return to some sort of normal, prize money will undoubtedly be reduced as sponsors attempt to navigate the economic fallout of herpes.

“The companies and the sponsors, they might have to fire employees,” the 38-year-old was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“This is occurring everywhere in the world and so the first thing they cut is sponsorship, and also this is going to be affecting tennis massively.

“We need to survive this moment and we must be united. The players need to recognize that it’s going to be a substantial reduction in the prize money.

“I see now the scenario where tournaments will survive with a significant reduction in prize money – not only for this year, but also for (the) 2021 season.”

‘US Open perhaps not reliant on the top players playing’

0:38 Novak Djokovic says he’s likely to skip the US Open because of ‘extreme’ protocols in place in the USA because of the coronavirus pandemic Novak Djokovic says he’s likely to skip the US Open because of ‘extreme’ protocols in place in the USA because of the coronavirus pandemic

Lopez believes the usa Open will go ahead inspite of the reservations of his compatriot Rafa Nadal – the defending champion – who says he’d not be happy to happen to be New York in the present circumstances.

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has additionally expressed his doubts concerning the tournament going ahead.

“I think the US Open know there might be many players that don’t want to go and play there,” that he said.

“But I think the US Open is not depending on only the top players playing. My personal opinion is that they are planning to have the event thinking that some of the top players – I don’t know how many – might not play.”