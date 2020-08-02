Fed’s Kashkari suggests 4-6 week shutdown; says U.S. Congress can spend big on coronavirus relief By Reuters

©Reuters Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari postures throughout an interview with Reuters in his workplace at the bank’s head office in Minneapolis



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economy might benefit if the country were to “lock down really hard” for 4 to 6 weeks, a top Federal Reserve authorities stated on Sunday, including that Congress can well pay for large amounts for coronavirus relief efforts.

The economy, which in the 2nd quarter suffered its greatest blow considering that the Great Depression, would have the ability to install a robust healing, however just if the infection were brought under control, Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, informed CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“If we don’t do that and we just have this raging virus spreading throughout the country with flare-ups and local lockdowns for the next year or two, which is entirely possible, we’re going to see many, many more business bankruptcies,” Kashkari stated.

“That’s going to be a much slower recovery for all of us.”

He stated Congress is placed to spend big on coronavirus relief efforts since the country’s spending plan space can be funded without relying on foreign loaning, provided just how much Americans are conserving.

“Those people who are lucky sufficient to still have our tasks, …