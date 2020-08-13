Feds are treating BlueLeaks organization as ‘a criminal hacker group,’ documents show

The openness activist organization Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDS) has actually been officially designated as a “criminal hacker group,” following the publication of 296 gigabytes of delicate police information previously this summertime, understood informally as “BlueLeaks.” The description originates from a bulletin distributed to combination centers around the nation in late June by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence andAnalysis The publication’s language mirrors earlier United States federal government descriptions of WikiLeaks, Anonymous, and LulzSec.

“A criminal hacker group Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDS) on 19 June 2020 conducted a hack-and-leak operation targeting federal, state, and local law enforcement databases, probably in support of or in response to nationwide protests stemming from the death of George Floyd,” the publication checks out. “DDS leaked ten years of data from 200 police departments, fusion centers, and other law enforcement training and support resources around the globe, according to initial media and DHS reporting. DDS previously conducted hack-and-leak activity against the Russian Government.”

The file was gotten by Lucy Parsons Lab scientist Brian Waters through an Illinois Freedom of Information Act demand with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

