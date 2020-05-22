Fedor Emelianenko is the greatest heavyweight ever, says John McCarthy | MMA News

Bellator pundit and former UFC referee John McCarthy believes Fedor Emelianenko is the greatest heavyweight fighter MMA has ever seen.

‘The Last Emperor’ loved a nine-year 28-fight unbeaten streak all through the 2000s and used his famed ground-and-pound recreation to dominate opponents.

“As far as heavyweights, the guy has accomplished more than any other heavyweight, ever,” McCarthy informed Sky Sports.

“Obviously he is older now. He’s 42, nearly 43 years previous. He’s altering, he is slowing down as a result of it was all the time velocity. Speed was what made Fedor who he was. It was arduous to take care of his velocity. Heavyweights needed to work more durable to maintain up with the velocity he dropped at a combat. Then he additionally had nice method.

“So Fedor it doesn’t matter what. People can argue all they need. He is the greatest heavyweight there has ever been in the sport of MMA.

“Will there be someone who passes him? Yeah! That’s what life’s about! That’s why champions come and go.”

















The Russian’s streak may have stretched again additional, have been it not for an early setback which was by way of no fault of his personal.

“He had a loss, I believe it was his fifth fight as a pro, against Tsuyoshi Kohsaka,” defined McCarthy.

“The combat lasted about 18 seconds. The loss was, elbows weren’t allowed and Tsuyoshi throws an elbow, not on goal, and the elbow slices Fedor, and so they cease the combat as a result of it was a minimize. Because it was a event, they needed to have somebody go on. And the just one who may go on was Tsuyoshi, so that they gave Fedor a loss. Then he had a run off that of 28 straight fights [without defeat]. So actually he had 30-something straight fights with out a loss.

“You’re taking a look at Khabib Nurmagomedov is at 28-Zero proper now, and all people is like, ‘Oh my God’. Fedor went longer thank Khabib actually with an undefeated document. He’s simply been spectacular in the means he is represented the sport, the means he fights.

“He comes out looking like he’s going to fall asleep, and then he turns it on, he’s explosive, and then just turns it right back up, raises his hand, and walks back out, gives a little smile. He’s a great representative for the sport of MMA.”

