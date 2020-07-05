Fedmyster is removed from OfflineTV after allegations of misconduct, in the gaming world’s biggest #MeToo moment yet

Fedmyster didn’t deny the allegations and apologized for his behavior, saying that he is “flawed.”

The upheaval at OfflineTV is part of the most high-profile #MeToo moments yet in the gaming world, which could be described as a potential tipping point for the industry.

OfflineTV is a house shared by content creators known for their on line hangouts, “League of Legends,” “Minecraft” as well as other gaming content on social media marketing. “Fedmyster,” popularly known as Fed, overstepped boundaries, in accordance with Yvonne Ng and Lily “LilyPichu” Ki.

LilyPichu also accused former OfflineTV manager Chris Chan of sexual harassment. Chan later apologized for his behavior.

OfflineTV issued a statement Saturday on Twitter: “We strive to be a place where everyone can feel comfortable and safe. With that in mind, Fed has been removed from Offline TV. He will also no longer be living with us. We wholeheartedly support Yvonne, her statement, and anyone else who has the courage to share their story.”

Fed posted his apology Saturday night. “I want to make it clear that my intentions were never to act maliciously or predatorily,” he wrote. “I am flawed, I have issues that impede my friendships, issues with myself, but I am not a predator and I never wanted this to happen.”

Ng, who appears periodically on OfflineTV and is the house manager, wrote that while she and Fed started of the same quality friends, that changed once he begun to touch her without consent when that he was drunk. When she asked him about it later, he claimed not to remember, she said.

“One night the girls were hanging out together, and when the topic of Fed came up, we realized we all had our stories about him,” Ng wrote.

On Saturday, LilyPichu issued a statement corroborating Ng’s story and alleging that Fed had offered her a massage while she was going through an agonizing breakup and had massaged her legs. She said he also laid in her bed while drunk.

“I couldn’t deny that Fed had a questionable history with girls in our circle,” LilyPichu wrote, “I didn’t want to confront the fact that our good friend would be capable of this.”

Other women in the house

Imane “Pokimane” Anys, the hottest female streamer on Twitch with 5 million followers, commented on the situation on Sunday after some fans defended Fed on social media.

She said that while living with Fed in the OfflineTV house over the years, that he allegedly tried to manipulate her dating life and painted her in a negative light to other friends.

“This was not the first or last time Fed would lie to me. I had a lot of trust issues with him,” she said.

Fed hasn’t responded publicly to Pokimane’s allegations. He couldn’t be reached to comment.

The group held a personal intervention with Fed, but ultimately felt the have to go public, Pokimane, Ng and a third member, William “Scarra” Li said in split up statements.

“We tried many, many compromises and it is so unfortunate it had to come to this,” said Pokimane.

Pokimane had announced on June 19 that she was moving out to reside with friends of women. On Sunday she clarified that one of the reasons she was moving out was because of Fed.

In her Saturday statement, LilyPichu also accused Chris Chan, her former manager and something of the original four members of OfflineTV, of wrapping his arms and legs around her all night while his pants were off in 2017. “I remember his legs were hairy and I remember how disgusted I felt,” she wrote.