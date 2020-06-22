FedEx also announced a $500,000 donation to the museum positioned in the same city as the company’s headquarters of Memphis, Tennessee. The donation was made “in support of the museum’s mission,” tweeted the museum , which traces the history of the Civil Rights Movement in the US.

Hamlin’s #11 car usually bears the FedEx logo and colors, however the car was painted sleek black with the museum’s logo prominently highlighted on the hood.

“@FedEx has chosen to remove all of their branding and traditional colors, with this week’s theme being to listen and learn as they spotlight the @NCRMuseum,” tweeted Joe Gibbs Racing , which Hamlin races for.

Hamlin, who won his record-tying third NASCAR Cup Series the other day at Homestead, said that he delivered on his promise to “listen” when that he visited the museum last Thursday.