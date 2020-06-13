FedEx Driver Says Someone Called Him N***er and Spit on Him



Play video content

Brandon Brackins/Facebook

This FedEx motorist wants one to know what is actually like to end up being black within America — and the particular horrific remedy he obtained while basically doing his / her job, delivered him in order to tears.

The motorist is 23-year-old Brandon Brackins, and he admits that while producing deliveries immediately in non-urban Ohio, several “hick” sped around him or her as he had been taking plans out of his / her truck. He says the particular person nearly struck him, shouted “n***er” from him … and spit on him.

The totally dehumanizing knowledge left Brandon sobbing, and he instantly went survive on Facebook to recount it. He wondered aloud, “What the f**k is the point of all of this protest s**t if it don’t work?!”

He added, “Racism is alive. If any of you ever had to go through that s**t firsthand” … before walking off.

His complete testimonial can be extremely powerful, as the point your dog is making in this article. If the nation is really seriously interested in finally taking on racism … it needs to understand what it’s want to live with it everyday.