FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx said in a statement.

FedEx CEO Fred Smith can also be a minority owner in the Redskins. Redskins owner Dan Snyder once admitted that he could not change the name of the team, but FedEx brings in huge amount of money a year of business, so the request will be difficult to ignore.

Fox 5 DC says that it has reached out to the team, nevertheless they have no comment at this time.

There was a report that the Redskins were looking to move to a fresh stadium in the future, but their relocation from Landover, Md., where FedEx Field is, to the RFK Stadium in D.C. now hinges on the organization’s willingness to change its name, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The Washington team has been known as the Redskins since 1933, if they changed their name from the Boston Braves to the Boston Redskins. The team then moved to the Washington area in 1937.