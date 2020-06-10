Federer to miss rest of 2020 after further knee operationto miss rest of 2020 after further knee operation – Armenian News

Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after having a further operation on his proper knee, BBC Sport experiences.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner had the preliminary arthroscopic surgical procedure in February however mentioned he suffered a “setback” together with his rehabilitation.

Professional tennis has been suspended since March as a result of of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.” the 38-year-outdated Swiss mentioned.

Federer has not performed since dropping to Novak Djokovic within the Australian Open semi-finals in January.

In 2016 he missed the bulk of the season with a knee harm, however returned the next yr to win the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

“A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee,” Federer mentioned on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level.”

The ATP Tour is at the moment shut down till a minimum of the top of July as a result of of the pandemic, with the US Open at the moment scheduled to begin on 31 August and the French Open starting on 20 September.