Federal Scientist Says He Was Removed For Resisting Unproven Coronavirus Treatments

A high stature federal scientist, Richard Bright, focused on the development of COVID-19 vaccine said on Wednesday that he was dismissed from his post when he ‘insisted’ on using the government funds on “safe and scientifically vetted solutions” rather than “drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit.”

In a statement published by Richard’s attorneys, he said that he had consistently opposed the use of unproven clinical treatments which are continuously being recommended by President Donald Trump on Twitter and White House meetings.

According to Richard, on Tuesday he was dismissed as Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority’s director and Department of Health and Human Services’ deputy assistant secretary.

Read more