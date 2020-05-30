Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in Oakland shooting amid George Floyd protests

FOX NEWS CREW HARASSED, CHASED BY ANGRY MOB WHILE REPORTING ON PROTESTS OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE

“The FBI has deployed investigators and the Evidence Response Team to the crime scene,” the company stated in an announcement. “We will continue to work this investigation alongside the Oakland Police Department.”

The Federal Protective Service is a part of the Department of Homeland Security and is chargeable for defending greater than 9,000 federal amenities throughout the nation.

According to the DHS website, the FPS’ mission is “to prevent, protect, respond to and recover from terrorism, criminal acts, and other hazards threatening the U.S. Government’s critical infrastructure, services, and the people who provide or receive them.”

It was not clear whether or not the shooting was instantly linked to the protests that happened in Oakland and throughout the U.S. in response to the loss of life of George Floyd in police custody. Protests and riots have engulfed the nation after video emerged of a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

According to the Associated Press, about 1,000 protesters in Oakland smashed home windows, sprayed buildings with “Kill Cops” graffiti and have been met with chemical spray from police, who stated a number of officers have been injured by projectiles.

