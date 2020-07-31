Federal officers preparing to leave Portland, Oregon governor says

The presence of federal agents, who arrived early in the day this month, escalated tensions in the town, which has seen prolonged and at times violent protests for the past 8 weeks over demands for racial justice and police accountability.

“And if they do it, I’m going to be very happy, and then slowly we can start to leave the city. If they don’t do it, we’ll be sending in the National Guard.”

Federal agents used tear gas ‘broadly, indiscriminately’

Trump and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf have said the federal officers were in Portland to protect a federal courthouse downtown.

Live video feeds from last week showed federal agents dispersing tear gas and flash bangs from behind huge metal fence set up as a barricade between the justice center and protesters. Before the tear gas was launched, a CNN team saw a large crowd of peaceful protesters chanting “Black lives matter” and waving the flashlights on the cell phones in the air while listening to speeches.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler told reporters on Thursday that federal agents have used CS gas, commonly called tear gas, “broadly, indiscriminately, and nightly and that is why it is escalating the behavior we are seeing on the streets.”

He also apologized for the instances by which Portland police used tear gas — which that he said happened “exactly twice in the month of July” — on non-violent protesters.

“I apologize to those non-violent protesters who were subjected to CS gas or LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Devices),” that he said. “It should never happened. I take personal responsibility for it and I’m sorry.”

The mayor himself was tear gassed in downtown Portland last Thursday , according to video and posts on Twitter from the New York Times journalist. The video shows Wheeler, wearing goggles and a face mask amid a crowd of people, hold his nose and close his eyes in distress as a cloud of tear gas drifts by him.

CNN reported last week that it was not known who was in charge of deploying the tear gas and you’ll find nothing to indicate the mayor was targeted.

Portland officers to remain

Earlier on Thursday — prior to Trump’s afternoon briefing — Wheeler said Brown gave her personal assurance that “the federal officers are in fact leaving.”

“I remain cautiously optimistic that federal tactical teams deployed by the president to occupy this community are poised to leave,” Wheeler said. “We are all in agreement here that since they arrived, things have only gotten much worse.”

Federal agents “must leave” Portland in order for de-escalation to begin, the mayor said.

Wheeler said local officers will remain set up, and added that that he wants protesters to know he and other leaders have heard their grievances, and he’s committed to making progress.

“We are in the middle of one of the greatest transformational moments in our lifetime,” that he said. “We get to write the future and this city will proudly be at the center of that transformation.”

The current system for accountability and review is “not acceptable,” Wheeler said. He said that he expects the changes within the Portland Police Bureau to be “more than aspirational.”

The use of these crowd get a handle on devices light emitting diode Wheeler, for the first time in his tenure as mayor, to make tactical directives, he said, prohibiting the utilization of LRADs and tear gas except in life-saving circumstances.

Brown, too, expressed optimism about changes in the city.