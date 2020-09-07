Federal money for the $300 enhanced unemployment benefit is running out. Here’s what to know

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

As of Friday, 45 states have been approved to send out $300 per week in federal funds on top of regular unemployment benefits.

But just as states like Minnesota and Iowa start to pay out the enhanced $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit, the funding is already about to run out. This week Arizona announced the $300 checks could stop as soon as next week.

Here’s everything jobless Americans should know before thee program runs out of funding.

When will the funding run out?

Once it became clear Congress wouldn’t reach a deal to replace the $600 enhanced benefit—which expired the week ending July 25—President Donald Trump signed a memorandum last month to provide the $300 enhanced unemployment benefit

And that $44 billion allocated by Trump for the enhanced unemployment benefit, which comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is expected to run out soon.

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget had only expected the $44 billion to run through August 29. The money has made it past that week, however, states like Arizona are preparing for it to dry up as soon as the week ending September 12.

FEMA…

