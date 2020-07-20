Federal judge’s son is shot dead and her husband wounded after attack by man dressed as FedEx driver

The son of a federal judge has been shot dead and her husband critically wounded after they were attacked at their home by a gunman dressed as a FedEx driver.

The attack happened at the home of Esther Salas, an Obama-appointed District Court judge, in North Brunswick, New Jersey, on Sunday evening.

Daniel Anderl, the judge’s 20-year-old son, was killed, the New Jersey Globe reported.

Her husband Mark Anderl, 63, is reportedly in critical but stable condition in hospital.

Judge Salas was unharmed in the attack, which is thought to happened around 5pm, the Globe reported and was believed to have been in the basement of the home, according to NBC New York.

Salas has sat a judge on the U.S. District Court for New Jersey in Newark, for nine years and was the first Hispanic woman to serve on the federal bench in the state.

Police have not arrested any suspects.