Federal judge rules some absentee ballots must be counted in uncalled New York congressional primary race

Judge Analisa Torres ruled late Monday that the New York State Board of Elections must “direct all local boards of elections to count all otherwise valid absentee ballots cast in the June 23 Primary which were (1) received by June 24, 2020, without regard to whether such ballots are postmarked by June 23, 2020 and (2) received by June 25, 2020, so long as such ballots are not postmarked later than June 23, 2020.”

The popularity of mail-in ballots has increased during the coronavirus pandemic as voters are concerned about the safety of in-person voting and many states look to expand mail-in voting options ahead of the November election. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has routinely and incorrectly said mail-in ballots will result in fraud and pointed to the New York primary Monday, saying it has been “a total disaster.”

Patel, along with other New York voters, filed a lawsuit against the New York State Board of Elections, asking that absentee ballots that had been invalidated be counted in the New York primary race. The plaintiffs argued that the absentee ballots they submitted should not have been invalidated.

In a statement, Patel said, as Americans, “every one of us should be concerned about a process that invalidated over 1 in 5 mail-in ballots in New York’s 12th Congressional District.”