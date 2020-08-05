Federal judge pens scathing opinion on qualified immunity

“Tragically, thousands have died at the hands of law enforcement over the years, and the death toll continues to rise,” Judge Carlton Reeves , of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, composed in an opinion that began with examples of cases consisting of those of Michael Brown, Eric Garner and BreonnaTaylor “Countless more have suffered from other forms of abuse and misconduct by police.”

“Qualified immunity has served as a shield for these officers, protecting them from accountability,” Reeves included.

In recent years, legal scholars, judges and justices on all sides of the ideological spectrum have actually slammed the legal teaching called qualified immunity, arguing that it is not grounded in the correct legal authorities and it frequently guards authorities from responsibility.

Under the teaching, an officer will not be responsible even if he broke the Constitution unless it was “clearly established” by previous cases that his conduct was unconstitutional.

That needs a high bar and makes it tough to win unless the scenario resembles a previous case with almost similar truths. In some cases with special truth patterns, of which there are numerous, officers have actually been approved immunity even if they have actually been discovered to have actually acted in infraction of the Constitution. Reeves’ opinion comes as protesters throughout the nation have actually been responding to the death of a Black guy, George Floyd, at the hands of a White policeman inMinneapolis His death has actually stimulated …

