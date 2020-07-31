Federal Grand Jury Indicts Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown For Multiple Counts Of Fraud

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on a federal grand jury handing down a multiple-count indictment of anti-police Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown. The indictment alleges Mr. Brown fraudulently applied for loans and credit cards by falsely claiming income in order to score high enough to gain approval.

Among the pricey items Brown purchased after receiving loan approvals were a Mercedes Benz C300 and a Range Rover.

According to The United States of America v. Antonio Brown indictment, Councilman Brown’s alleged fraudulent activities spanned several years for which he is charged with mail fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and rendering false statements on a bank loan application.

According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak, “For years, Antonio Brown allegedly sought to defraud a number of banks and credit card companies by falsely claiming that he was the victim of identity theft,” believed to be Brown’s way of making good on the loans’ repayment stipulations.

Per the Atlanta Business Chronicle:

“Brown is also alleged to have provided false information to Signature Bank when applying for a $75,000 loan in August 2017. During the loan application process, Brown allegedly provided a personal financial statement falsely claiming that he earned $325,000 per year and had $200,000 in available cash or assets. Brown allegedly knew this information was false because he had recently submitted other loan applications reporting less income and available cash or assets. According to prosecutors, in a July 2017 loan application submitted to a separate bank, Brown submitted a 2016 federal income tax return reporting that he earned $125,000 per year, and in an August 2017 loan application to a third bank, Brown claimed to have an annual salary of $175,000 and $25,000 in available cash and assets.”

Stemming from the indictment’s alleged offenses involving various methods which Brown purportedly used, an alphabet soup of federal agencies are involved in the investigation of Brown, including the U.S. Postal Service, the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service—each of which have their own criminal investigation division.

According to Mr. Brown’s Atlanta City Council bio, he grew up “in poverty with his parents frequently incarcerated, Antonio discovered he had the resilience and drive to overcome adversity & achieve success.” It also mentions “inspirational work ethic.”

Given (un)ethical implications pertaining to Mr. Brown’s alleged cheating scheme, it’s fair to assume the federal government has enough probable cause supported by evidence to prove the city councilman of Atlanta did, in fact, take possession of the two automobiles and other acquisitions stemming from the multiple fraudulent applications by which he sought to gain goods.

Moreover, upon analyzing the indictment in its entirety, several transactions the federal government alleges were made by Brown would highly likely engender video footage depicting his physical presence (multiple commercial airline ticket purchases for travel to/from varying international airports and destinations during which official identification is requisite in a post-9/11 age).

Social Security Administration Inspector General Gail S Ennis stated, “We are committed to working with our federal law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue those who falsely claim their identity was stolen in an attempt to defraud financial institutions.”

