Federal government sends ‘medical SAS team’ into Melbourne’s aged care facilities to tackle COVID-19

The federal government is sending out a professional medical group into Melbourne’s aged care houses to tackle the coronavirus crisis, after 81 Victorian facilities were contaminated.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt exposed the Australian Medical Assistance Team, specifically trained in managing humanitarian catastrophes, would be sent out to Victoria.

‘They are the very best of the very best, they are the SAS of the medical world,’ he informed press reporters onTuesday

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt revealed the Australian Medical Assistance Team would be sent out to assisted living home in Melbourne (visualized, ADF personnel at an assisted living home on Tuesday)

The expert group will tackle the coronavirus crisis that has actually impacted a minimum of 77 assisted living home (visualized, aged care resident taken to a ambulance on Tuesday)

‘ AUSMAT, which has actually assisted in other states and areas, will be coming to Victoria.

‘They’ve helped with quarantine, they have actually helped in Western Australia, they have actually helped with activities around the nation.’

An additional 5 million masks and 500,000 deal with guards will likewise be offered employees after 804 active COVID-19 cases were connected to aged care houses.

The expert group will sign up with nurses from Victoria, NSW and South Australia taking care of Melbourne’s aged care houses.

Members of the Australian Defence Force have actually likewise been called to help in the distressed assisted living home after personnel were required to quarantine in the hundreds.

Seven of Victoria’s 9 deaths on Wednesday were connected to break outs in aged care, bringing the state’s toll from the infection to 92.

There were likewise 295 brand-new COVID-19 cases revealed on Wednesday and Victoria presently has 4,849 active cases.

On Wednesday early morning Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth stated the care houses were having a hard time to cope.

The expert group will be signed up with by nurses and members of the Australian Defence Force (visualized, a homeowner is removed from Epping Gardens Aged Care on Tuesday)

At least 804 coronavirus cases in Melbourne have actually been connected to aged care facilities (An Epping Gardens Aged Care Facility resident moved to health center on Tuesday visualized)

‘No service in Australia has a service connection strategy that represents their whole labor force not being able to go to work.

‘ I believe in a great deal of manner ins which has actually led a few of the most afflicted organizations to where they are now,’ he stated.

The Victorian Aged Care Response Centre, developed on Saturday, has actually started to co-ordinate personnel and transfer homeowners to health centers.

About 170 aged care homeowners have actually been left from their houses and lots more are anticipated to follow in the coming days.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday likewise suspended numerous kinds of optional surgical treatment to additional maximize health center beds for aged care homeowners.

Mr Andrews stated he did not have self-confidence some aged-care suppliers were ‘able to offer the care that is proper to keep their homeowners safe’.

‘My mom remains in her mid-seventies, with underlying health problems however she lives in the house. Some of the stories we have actually seen are inappropriate and I would not desire my mum in a few of those locations,’ Mr Andrews stated.