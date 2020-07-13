Federal firefighters battling blaze on naval ship that could last for days

Everyone on board was accounted for, however 17 sailors and 4 civilians suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Sobeck.

He informed press reporters that the sailors remained in steady condition at regional healthcare facilities Sunday night. The ship, which has a team of 1,000, was going through upkeep.

Stowell stated “as soon as the personnel started getting off the ship, there was an explosion.”

“The Navy is the only one that will work from the pier side as well as the harbor PD on the fire boats, working from the water side to contain the heat of it,” according to Stowell.

As of 11: 30 p.m. Sunday, protective operations continued on the ship with 2 helicopters from the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Three offering water containers to assist in the battle, according to a Naval Surfaces Forces tweet.

Flames are being sustained by workplace products and other products from the lower car storage location where the fire began, Sobek stated.

While private investigators understand where the fire began, they have actually not yet figured out the reason for the fire. There was a report of an internal surge triggered by over-pressurization, Sobeck stated.

A shelter in location was purchased Sunday night for all non-responding workers at the base to keep an 1,800- backyard security border as the firefight continues, Sobeck stated.

Two other naval ships, the USS Fitzgerald and the USS Russell, needed to move further away since they were threatened by the burning Bonhomme Richard, a media upgrade from the navy stated Sunday afternoon. One walked around 1 p.m. and the 2nd moved 30 minutes later on.

Despite the damage, the ship has actually sustained in the fire.

“We’re absolutely going to make sure it sails again,” Sobeck stated, “Right now we’re going to fight the fire and then we’ll work on understanding what exactly happened to make sure she sails as best as possible in a very near time.”