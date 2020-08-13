Federal agents tricked Hamas into sending Bitcoin to Uncle Sam

Criminals have actually long seen cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as a sneaky method to transfer cash. But in an uncommon sting operation, federal agents not just penetrated a terrorist group’s Bitcoin operation, however tricked its fans into sending the digital currency to the U.S. federal government.

On Thursday the Justice Department revealed details of the sting, which became part of a vast examination into the monetary operations of 3 international terrorist companies: Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, and Hamas.

The examination included the seizure of numerous cryptocurrency accounts consisting of more than $1 million, along with 4 Facebook pages that the Islamic State was utilizing to offer fake individual protective devices.

According to the Justice Department, all 3 terrorist companies have actually been motivating fans to send them cryptocurrency. This support consisted of propaganda like the Hamas poster revealed listed below. (The poster was consisted of in the Department’s release; we have actually included circles to reveal the Bitcoin solicitation.)

In the course of the examination into Hamas’ military wing, called the Al-Qassam Brigades, federal agents took among the group’s sites, situated at alqassam.net. The U.S. then started discreetly running the website and swiping the Bitcoin contributions …

Read The Full Article